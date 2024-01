PM Ciolacu, recognising Vietnam as one of Romania's most promising markets in Asia-Pacific, encouraged increased collaboration in trade, logistics and tourism, with Romania serving as Vietnam's gateway to Europe, particularly as Romania prepares to join the Schengen Area in March 2024.At the talks , PM Chinh also thanked Romania for being the first EU member country to provide 300,000 vaccine doses and various medical supplies for Vietnam to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The host also extended thanks to Vietnam for gifting 10,000 doses of African swine fever vaccine, produced by Vietnam, to Romania for disease prevention. He expressed a desire to continue collaborating with Vietnam to produce this vaccine in Romania.Host and guest pledged to strengthen effective cooperation in traditional areas such as education-training, sci-tech, national defence-security, culture-sports-tourism, labour, health care and pharmaceuticals while expanding collaboration in new fields, including information technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transition and circular economy.The Vietnamese leader proposed the Romanian Government continue creating even more favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community living in Romania to integrate deeply into the local society, contributing to people-to-people exchange and tourism cooperation between the two countries.