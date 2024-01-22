At the talks (Photo: VNA)

The two sides affirmed their commitment to continued sharing of experience and mutual support at multilateral forums and international organisations, for the sake of peace, security, cooperation and development in the region and the world.On the global issues, both sides underscored the importance of settling disputes through peaceful means, without the use or threat to use force, and in accordance with international law.They also promised to work closely together to effectively prepare for upcoming high-level visits between the two countries./.