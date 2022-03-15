Vietnamese, Russian foreign ministers hold phone talks on Ukraine situation
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (left) and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov had a phone talk on March 15. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov discussed the conflict in Ukraine in a candid and constructive manner during a phone talk on March 15.
FM Son affirmed Vietnam's consistent stance that international disputes and disagreements should be resolved by peaceful means in compliance with basic principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, particularly the principle of respecting countries’ independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.
He urged the parties involved to exercise restraint, reduce tensions, and continue to make efforts for dialogue to find a long-term solution which is in line with international law and takes into account the sides' legitimate interests.
Vietnam is willing to join the international community in contribution to this process, the official stressed.
Son suggested that the Russian side continue to organise humanitarian corridors and take measures to ensure the safety of civilians, including Vietnamese in Ukraine, in their evacuation from war zones.
For his part, Lavrov lauded Vietnam’s role and contribution to peace, stability, and cooperation for development in the region and in the world.
Regarding recent developments in Ukraine, he pledged to do his best in supporting the safe evacuation of Vietnamese citizens.
The two ministers also discussed the Vietnam-Russia ties, with Son suggesting the Russia continue to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Russia to stabilise their life, production, and business./.