Vietnamese shooters win gold at Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship 2024
Vietnamese shooter Pham Quang Huy (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
Meanwhile, the silver medal went to India’s Arjun Cheema and Rhythm Sangwan.
The tournament, organised from January 5-18, is considered a qualifying round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with only individual events taken into account to get tickets to the Games.
On January 8, shooter Pham Quang Huy competed unsuccessfully in the men's 10m air pistol event. Therefore, he still could not get a ticket to the Games, and must pin hope on the next qualifying round of the 2024 NRA World Shooting Championship scheduled to take place in April.
His teammate Trinh Thu Vinh has already won a ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games./.