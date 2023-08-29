Business Tuyen Quang creates maximum support for RoK investors: official Tuyen Quang pledges to create the best conditions for investors from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to invest in the northern mountainous province, Chau Van Lam, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee said at a seminar between Tuyen Quang leaders and representatives of RoK enterprises in Seoul on August 29.

Business Hanoi's August CPI rose 1.08% from last month Hanoi’s consumer price index (CPI) in August rose 1.08% month on month, 1.6% from December 2022, and 0.78% from a year earlier, the municipal Statistics Office reported.

Business Programme launched, calling on start-ups to address issues The National Innovation Centre (NIC) in collaboration with the Japan Trade Promotion Agency (JETRO) and the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam on August 29 held a ceremony to announce the programme “Inno Vietnam – Japan Fast Track Pitch 2023” (Vietnam – Japan Innovation: The Road to Success) in Hanoi.

Business Eight-month veggie, fruit exports up 57.5% Vietnam earned 3.45 billion USD from exporting vegetables and fruits in the first eight months of 2023, up 57.5% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.