Vietnamese pop singer Son Tung M-TP in his newest music video (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The latest music video “Hay trao cho anh” (Give It to Me) by Vietnamese pop singer Son Tung M-TP has set various world records since its release on July 1.



In nearly three hours, the video drew 1 million likes on the video-sharing platform YouTube, the fastest of its kind in V-pop.



In addition, it triumphed in most viewed videos within the first 24 hours recorded on July 1 with more than 11.93 million views and over 1.22 million likes, winning over various videos by foreign artists.



The song’s video was shot in Los Angeles of the US, featuring famous rapper Snoop Dogg.



According to Metub Network, a digital entertainment company and YouTube multi-channel network (YouTube MCN) in Vietnam, the video also ranked first in most-searched in Vietnam, second in Canada, fifth in the Republic of Korea, and ninth in the US.



It was also ranked 14th in YouTube’s most-viewed videos in the world.



Born in 1994 in Thai Binh province, Son Tung M-TP began his professional career in Ho Chi Minh City in 2011.



He quickly became a phenomenon in the industry. His major hits include “Em cua ngay hom qua” (Be the girl of yesterday), “Con mua ngang qua” (The Rain) and “Khong phai dang vua dau” (I’m really quite something).



He won the award for Young Promising Actor for his first role, a leading part, in the film “Chang trai nam ay” (Dandelion), a production by Wepro Entertainment, at the Golden Kite 2015 awards competition presented by the Vietnam Cinematography Association. -VNA