Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

– Representatives from almost 120 Vietnamese and Spanish enterprises participated in a get-together in Hanoi on December 5 to mark the 40th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.The event was held by the Embassy of Spain in coordination with the Vietnam-Spain Friendship Association of Hanoi.Reports delivered at the function mentioned the current situation, potentials and prospects for development of trade and economic ties between Vietnam and Spain.Open dialogues and private meetings were also organised as part of the get-together to help Vietnamese and Spanish businesses enhance mutual understanding and seek partners.Speaking at the event, Vice President of the Vietnam-Spain Friendship Association of Hanoi Nguyen Xuan Phong said relations between the two nations have seen remarkable progress in all fields, including politics and diplomacy, economics, culture, security and defence. However, there are still untapped potentials, especially in the areas of economics, trade and investment.-VNA