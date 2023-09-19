Videos Autumn - The most stunning time to visit Hanoi Hanoi is now in Autumn - a season of romance and nostalgia that begins in September and ends in November. The beauty of golden leaves, the powerfully-sweet scent of milkwood pine flowers, and delicious cuisine have long impressed foreign visitors to the capital of Vietnam at this time of year.

Culture - Sports Women's football squad for ASIAD 2023 announced Head coach Mai Duc Chung has freshly confirmed the list of 22 players of the Vietnam women's national football team who will participate in the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19) 2023, held in Hangzhou, China.

Culture - Sports Culture Week held to celebrate 120 years of tourism in Sapa Festivals and cultural activities will be held in the resort town of Sa Pa in the northern province of Lao Cai during a culture week from September 20-30 to celebrate 120 years of tourism there.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese designer attracts attention at House of iKons Fashion Week 2023 Vietnamese designer Ho Tran Da Thao presented her collection entitled “Vietnam Heritage Art” at the House of iKons Fashion Week 2023 on September 16, attracting the attention of many designers and fashion magazines in the UK.