The first social travel site in Vietnam is launched in Ho Chi Minh City on June 10. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese online travel agent and startup Hahalolo launched the first social travel site in Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City on June 10.The site, also an e-commerce platform, enables users to interact online, thus connecting wanderlusts; and travel agents, tour operators and retailers with their customers.It operates on the website www.hahalolo.com and mobile app Hahalolo, which is available in iOS and Android operation systems.New technologies will be updated in the coming time to provide features meeting users’ demand.The startup project began in 2014 while its trial version was launched in October 2018.Hahalolo General Director Nguyen Van Ha said the site is currently home to 500,000 accounts. The social travel site aims to have 2 billion users in 2024 and will be listed in the international stock market, he added. -VNA