Society Proportion of online public services grows 1.6 times The proportion of online administrative services hit 45.78% as of June, an annual growth of 1.6 times from the same period last year.

Society Criminal cases drop, online frauds rise in HCM City The People’s Procuracy of Ho Chi Minh City detected and prosecuted 3,677 criminal cases in the first six months of this year, a decrease of 1,441 cases compared with the same period last year.

Society Defence Minister offers incense at national historical relic site in Thai Nguyen General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Defence Minister, led a delegation to offer incense at the 27/7 National Historical Relic Site in Hung Son commune, Dai Tu district, the northern province of Thai Nguyen on July 14 ahead of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).