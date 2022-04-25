Vietnamese students gather at book festival in Moscow
A group of Vietnamese students has organised a book festival in Moscow, attracting crowds of their peers across the Russian capital city.
At the book festival (Photo: VNA)Moscow (VNA) – A group of Vietnamese students has organised a book festival in Moscow, attracting crowds of their peers across the Russian capital city.
The April 24 event formed part of the group’s activities aiming to raise funds for mountainous students at home in the 2022-2023 school year.
It was also expected to promote the value of the reading culture and strengthen solidarity among Vietnamese students in Moscow.
To organise the festival, the group has promoted it on Facebook and travelled across Moscow to collect books.
The festival also featured games and art performance staged by Vietnamese students in the city./.