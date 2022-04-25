Society Long An to support handicraft villages, rural livelihoods The Mekong Delta province of Long An plans to offer financial support for developing handicraft villages and rural occupations.

The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Transport wants toll to be collected from cars entering the traffic-clogged inner districts as a means to reduce gridlock and pollution.