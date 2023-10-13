A student from the Reigate Grammar School (RGS) Vietnam performs at the event (Photo: VNA)

London (VNA) – Students from the Reigate Grammar School (RGS) Vietnam joined their peers at the RGS school in Surrey, UK in a musical performance on the evening of October 12 (local time).

The concert was an activity within the two schools’ student exchange programme, which also marked the 10th anniversary of the establishment of RGS in Vietnam and the 50th anniversary off the UK – Vietnam diplomatic relations.

Students of both sides performed Vietnamese and English musical pieces as well as Vietnamese folk dances.

Under the exchange programme, the Vietnamese students had a chance to experience the learning environment in the UK through visiting nine universities there, including the two prestigious Oxford and Cambridge.

RGS is a high school in the UK's leading school group with more than 350 years of development history. The establishment of RGS Vietnam, the first private school in Vietnam with the British education brand reflects the long-term educational cooperation relationship between the two countries.

Currently the school has more than 400 students at three levels with international education programmes from the International Baccalaureate and Cambridge./.