Painting Sea at Night by Vu Nguyen Huong Nhi.

(Source: VNA)

A coloured pencil painting featuring sea at night by a 17-year-old Hanoian student has been selected for the 20th International Fine Arts Exhibition of High Schools Students in Tokyo, Japan.The painting titled Bien Dem (Sea At Night) is by Vu Nguyen Huong Nhi from Hanoi-based Viet Duc high school and represents Vietnam at the event.Nhi said through the painting, she wants to introduce beautiful landscapes in Vietnam, a tropical country with long coastlines and an ideal destination for tourists.The exhibition will run at the National Fine Arts Museum till August 18. This is the 11th time Vietnam has sent entries to the event.The highest prizes at the event were given to two calligraphically paintings by two students from Iwate and Saitama prefectures, Japan.Two other students from Kanagawa and Fukuoka prefectures won the second highest prizes sponsored by Japan’s Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.The short list was selected from thousands of entries sent by students from all over Japan and 19 other countries.After the qualifying round, five paintings by Vietnamese students were chosen while Nhi’s painting was considered the best.The event, with the message of “reaching the world’s summit” and a “cradle to nurture art talents” has been run annually for the past 20 years.It is an opportunity for high school students from Japan to exchange with international students.The event is one of the most prestigious art event in Japan, which is sponsored mostly by the International Foundation for Arts and Culture. - VNA