Vietnamese students win three golds, three silvers at IJSO
Vietnamese students at the 16th International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) 2019. (Source: vietnamnet.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese students won three gold and three silver medals at the 16th International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) which wrapped up on December 12 in Doha, Qatar.
The 16th IJSO was co-organised by Qatar’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education and Qatar University, from December 3-12 under the slogan ‘Inspiring Today’s Young Generation for the Skills of Tomorrow’.
The gold medalists are Dam Gia Bao, Nguyen Tri Duc and Cao Thuy An, all 10th-grade students of Hanoi Amsterdam High School for the Gifted.
The silver medal winners were Dang Minh Trung and Nguyen Hoang Trung, 10th-grade students of the Hanoi Amsterdam High School for the Gifted, and Nguyen Dinh Hieu, a 10th-grade student of Hanoi’s Nguyen Hue High School.
This is the 9th year the Hanoi Department of Education and Training was assigned by the Ministry of Education and Training and the Hanoi People's Committee to select and set up a national team representing the country for the IJSO.
A total of 326 students aged 15 years and younger, from 70 countries and territories around the world, have met during the 16th IJSO to test their knowledge and skills in physics, biology and chemistry.
Students passed three tests including multiple-choice examination, theoretical examination and practical examination.
The IJSO is an annual individual and team competition in the natural sciences for students who are under sixteen years old.
The first IJSO was held in 2004 in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Every year, the contest is held in different countries with the purpose of creating a competition of knowledge, encouraging students to approach practical scientific knowledge around the world.
This is also an annual destination for nations to share education experiences in order to develop the quality of education and create momentum for global education cooperation.
In addition, it creates opportunities for cultural exchange between students and teachers in the scientific community./.