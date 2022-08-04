Vo Huynh Anh Khoa surpassed his opponents to win gold in the men's 50m butterfly - S8 with a time of 30:47 seconds. This marked the third gold medal won by the Ho Chi Minh City-born swimmer at the Games.

The other gold medalists are Trinh Thi Bich Nhu, Do Thanh Hai, Nguyen Thanh Trung, and Vi Thi Hang.

This is the sixth time the Vietnamese swimmers' team has broken the records at the 11th ASEAN Para Games. Previously on August 1, Le Thi Dung broke a record in the women's 400m freestyle-S8.

As of the morning of August 4, the Vietnamese team had claimed a total of 23 gold, 19 silver, and eight bronze medals at the Games, impressively exceeding the target of 13 gold medals./.

