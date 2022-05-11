Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnamese rowers grab two gold medals The Vietnamese women's rowing team won two more gold medals in the final round of the event at the ongoing SEA Games 31 in the northern city of Hai Phong on May 11 despite unfavourable weather conditions.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Flag-raising ceremony held The flags of sports delegations to the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) were hoisted at the My Dinh National Sports Complex in Hanoi on May 11 morning.