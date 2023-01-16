Vietnamese Tet festival in HCM City lure visitors
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNS/VNA) – Residents and visitors in recent days have flocked to the HCM City’s Vietnamese 'Tet' (Lunar New Year) Festival at the Youth Cultural House.
The festival is decorated with mai (ochna) trees set up along Pham Ngoc Thach street and inside the venue, which is always crowded with visitors going shopping and taking beautiful photos.
Apart from ochna trees, a paddy field is set up as well to wish for good crops in the new year.
Nguyen Hong Phuc, director of the Youth Cultural House, said, “This year, the Vietnamese Tet Festival aims to bring Tet in the countryside with images of maize cobs hanging up in kitchens, and gardens with chrysanthemum and bamboo trees to the city.”
As usual, the highlight of the event features a calligraphy market, attracting more than 50 calligraphers, who are members of calligraphy clubs in the city and neighbouring provinces.
The calligraphers, dressed in ao dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress), include men and women of varying ages selling calligraphy in black and yellow ink on red paper.
They sit on mats arranged in an oval shape symbolising peace, bringing people back to memories of calligraphy markets in the past.
The calligraphers receive requests from visitors for words to write on red paper or red lucky money envelopes.
Nguyen Hoang Quyen in Thu Duc city said, “I often visit the market to look for calligraphy works in hopes of bringing happiness, success, wealth and health to my family.”
This year, the festival also has stalls to introduce folk games and toys such as to he (toy figurines that are made of rice dough) and paper paintings.
An area of Vietnamese traditional food service for Tet is featured as well.
The festival remains open until January 26, or the fifth day of Lunar New Year, the Year of the Cat, this year at 4 Pham Ngoc Thach street in District 1./.