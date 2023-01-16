Videos Dak Lak enters Tet flower season With the Lunar New Year 2023 fast approaching, farmers in flower growing areas of the Central Highlands’ province of Dak Lak are busy harvesting their Tet flowers. Traders are also arriving to buy the flowers for sale in other localities.

Culture - Sports Head coach Park Hang-seo confident in Vietnam's win on Thailand’s ground Head coach of the national men's football team of Vietnam Park Hang-seo has said he is confident his team can win in the AFF Cup final second leg on Thailand's ground on January 16 evening, like they did in the past.

Videos Cymbidium orchid cultivation in Lai Chau province People in Phong Tho district in the northwestern province of Lai Chau have expanded the cultivation of cymbidium orchids thanks to local advantages in forest and soil and a cool year-round climate. Many local families are benefiting from growing this type of orchid, especially ahead of the traditional Lunar New Year, or Tet, holiday.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese in UK, Singapore celebrate Tet The Vietnamese Intellectual Society (VIS) in the UK and Ireland on January 14 held an annual meeting to review its performance last year and a traditional Lunar New Year celebration for Vietnamese expatriates.