Vietnamese Tet festival held in Fukuoka
The Vietnamese Tet Festival in Fukuoka was held from January 15-21 (Photo: VNA)Tokyo (VNA) – The Vietnamese Tet (Lunar New Year) Festival in Fukuoka took place in the Japanese prefecture from January 15-21, featuring the traditional Tet space of Vietnamese people.
The festival comprised of various activities such as decorating ancestor altar, making chung cake, performing lion dance, and folk games.
Participants also had a chance to experience Japanese mochi cake making and enjoy Kimono show as well as Japanese traditional dishes.
An art performance by Vietnamese and Japanese artists also fascinated visitors.
The highlight of the festival was the final rounds of the AVF Got Talent 2022 and Miss Viet Nam-Kyushu 2022.
On the sidelines of the event, the organising board summarised the result of fund raising campaign for the National COVID-19 Vaccine Fund, during which 12.7 million USD was collected and sent to Vietnam by January 18.
The festival was held in parallel with a week for the history, introduction and promotion of the Fukuoka-Vietnam relations, displaying images of the land and people of Vietnam as well as the cooperation between the two sides, especially since Fukuoka signed a collaboration deal with Hanoi.
According to Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka, about 45,000 Vietnamese people are living, studying and working in Kyushu-Okinawa region, including 19,000 in Fukuoka./.