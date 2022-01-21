Culture - Sports Park Hang-seo names squad for Australia game in World Cup qualifiers Head coach Park Hang-seo on January 20 announced the 24-man squad for Vietnam’s upcoming away match against Australia in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

Culture - Sports Exhibition on traditional Tet opens to public An exhibition, which recreates the Vietnamese traditional Tết (Lunar New Year) is being at the display space of the National Archives Centre 1 in Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Calendar distribution ceremony enacted The Thang Long – Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre has recently reenacted the Ngu Lich ceremony, which originated from the Le Dynasty to distribute calendars to royal mandarins.