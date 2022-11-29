Addressing the gathering, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand spoke highly of the solid friendship and relations between Vietnam and Laos as well as the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Thailand, which provide a solid foundation for further consolidating and strengthening economic cooperation between the three countries.

Governor of Udon Thani, Wanchai Kongkasem, said the province is willing to host activities to connect Vietnamese firms with those of Vietnamese origin in Thailand.

Participants discussed strengths and needs as well as measures to promote cooperation in investment, trade, and tourism.

Participating businesses from the three countries signed dozens of deals in trade, hi-tech agriculture, culture, tourism, and services./.

