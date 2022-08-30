Culture - Sports 115 golfers to tee off at BRG Open Golf Championship Danang 2022 The BRG Open Golf Championship Danang 2022, part of the Asian Development Tour (ADT), is expected to welcome 115 players at BRG Da Nang Golf Resort in the central city of Da Nang from August 31 to September 2.

Culture - Sports HCM City museum sparkles with ancient jade A collection of ancient jade has been put on public display at an exhibition that opened at the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of History on August 30.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese cuisine sets six world records The nation claimed six culinary world records as recognised by the World Records Union (WorldKings), according to the Vietnam Records Organisation (VietKings).