Nguyen Danh Quang shows his skills at the Tet Freestyle Football 2022 (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Nguyen Danh Quang will represent Vietnam at the



The event is dubbed the biggest and most prestigious open competition of freestyle football in the world. Nguyen Danh Quang will represent Vietnam at the Super Ball 2022 , which is scheduled to take place in the Czech Republic this August.The event is dubbed the biggest and most prestigious open competition of freestyle football in the world.

Quang, born in 1994, triumphed at the recent Tet Freestyle Football 2022 in Hanoi, with two categories of Routine and Battle. He received a cash prize of 500 USD, a trophy and a berth at the Super Ball.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Anh Tuan, aged 24 and Vu Ngoc Nam (20), were awarded the second and third prizes.

The Tet Freestyle Football was first initiated by winner of the Asian Freestyle Football Championship 2013 Do Kim Phuc, with a hope to promote the sport in Vietnam.

Quang celebrates with his prize (Photo: VNA) At this year’s competition, jerseys of forward Nguyen Tien Linh of the national men’s team and midfielder Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung of the women’s squad were auctioned. Proceeds totalling 110 million VND (4,840 USD) will be transferred to a fund supporting disadvantaged athletes./.

