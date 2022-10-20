Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, director of HCM City ’s Department of Tourism, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) - A tourism seminar about Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City was held in Singapore on October 19.



Organised by HCM City’s Department of Tourism (DoT) and the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore, the event drew the participation of nearly 200 representatives from DoT, Vietnam Airlines, the Vietnamese embassy in Singapore, and leading travel companies from the two countries.



Addressing the seminar, Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, DoT’s director, said that this is the first tourism promotion event that the city has organised abroad after a hiatus of more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Singapore is an important market that contributes greatly to tourism in Vietnam and HCM City in particular, she said.



Le Cong Dung, Chargé d'affaires of the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore, said that the seminar offers a good opportunity for tourism businesses in the two countries to connect and explore new opportunities.



At the event, representatives of Vietnam Airlines and leading travel companies in Vietnam such as Vietravel, SaigonTourist and Saco Travel introduced and promoted new products to Singapore and international travel agencies.



The seminar is part of a programme aiming to promote Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City in Singapore organised by the DoT from October 17-22.



Within the framework of the event, activities included performances of ethnic musical instruments, painting of conical hats and other promotional activities held at ITB Asia Fair 2022.

Held annually since 2008 by the Singaporean company Messe Berlin, ITB ASIA is the largest international trade fair specialised in travel in Asia. This year's edition also attracted thousands of companies from Asia-Pacific, Europe, America, Africa and the Middle East./.