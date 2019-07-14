Flood triggered by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, on July 12 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – All 13 Vietnamese tourists stuck in a village in central Nepal were safely brought to Kathmandu capital city on July 13, said the Embassy of Vietnam in India.



On July 11, the tourists, including eight female and five male, were trapped in Khang Sang village in Nepal’s Sindhuli district, 150 km away from Kathmandu, due to heavy rains and landslides.



The Vietnamese Embassy asked for cooperation from the Honorary Consul and the Vietnamese community in Nepal to assist the visitors.



The Foreign Ministry has instructed the embassy to stay in touch with the tourists and local authorities to understand the situation, stand ready to take citizen protection measures and help the tourists to safely return home.



Vietnamese citizens in need of urgent support are advised to contact the hotline of the Vietnamese Embassy in India 919971257204 or the citizen protection hotline 84 981848484.-VNA