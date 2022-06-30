Business HCM City calls for EU investment in nearly 200 projects Ho Chi Minh City is calling for investment into 197 projects in ten key areas, including infrastructure development, agriculture, industry, trade and services, healthcare, tourism, education and housing, an official told the Vietnam – Europe Business Forum in the southern largest economic hub on June 30.

Business Vietnam International Café Show 2022 to open in HCM City More than 200 domestic and international exhibitors will participate in a coffee, food and beverage exhibition called Vietnam International Café Show 2022 from July 21 - 23 at Sai Gon International Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Son La mango and safe farm produce week launched in Hanoi Mangoes and safe agricultural products from the northern mountainous province of Son La are being introduced at Big C Thang Long supermarket in Hanoi.

Business Virtual event to connect Vietnamese, Japanese firms in support industries An online conference will take place from July 5 - 6 to connect Vietnamese and Japanese businesses in the support industries, aiming to help domestic firms seek partners and boost exports.