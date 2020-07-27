Culture - Sports V.League 1 postponed again due to COVID-19 The managing board of national professional football tournaments has decided to postpone V.Legaue 1 and V.League 2 because of the renewed threat of COVID-19.

Culture - Sports New theatre enthrals kids in Da Nang A lack of playgrounds for kids is an issue for many localities around Vietnam, especially urban areas. A recently-opened theatre integrating fun indoor games for kids in Da Nang has given authorities some ideas about building entertainment venues for our smaller fellows.

Culture - Sports Colombia’s landscapes introduced in Vietnam Hundreds of photos highlighting the landscapes and daily life of locals in Sierra Nevada, a famous tourist destination in the north of Colombia, are being displayed on Dinh Tien Hoang street of Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Quang Tri ancient citadel – a historical relic site Quang Tri Ancient Citadel is situated in the heart of Quang Tri town, which was once a military defence system and hosted the administration office of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945).