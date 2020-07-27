Vietnamese U19 team to compete in AFC U19 champs
Vietnam’s national U19 football team will compete in the upcoming AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan from October 14 - 31.
The event is due to be held across three cities in Tashkent, Olmaliq and Namangan. Vietnam are in Group C with Saudi Arabia, Australia, and Laos, with games taking place in Namangan.
The world football governing body FIFA recently announced that five national teams in the Asian region will be able to progress to the finals of the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2021.
With Indonesia hosting the U20 World Cup between May and June next year, Asia has been granted five places in the competition, one for Indonesia as hosts, along with an additional four teams that will qualify based on their results at the AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals.
To prepare for the AFC U19 event, the Vietnam squad under the guidance of coach Philippe Troussier convened two times last month and he plans to host many training sessions between now and October to strengthen his line-up./.
