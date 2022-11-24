Politics Top Vietnamese legislator meets with Philippine Vice President Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on November 24 met with Vice President of the Philippines Sara Duterte during which they agreed to strengthen ties across all channels of the Party, government, parliament and people-to-people exchanges.

Politics State audit agencies of Vietnam, Laos bolster partnership A delegation from the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) led by Auditor General Ngo Van Tuan held talks with the State Audit Organisation of Laos (SAO) led by SAO President Viengthavisone Thephachanh in Vientiane on November 24.

Politics Vietnam plays important role in World Peace Council: WPC President President of the World Peace Council (WPC) Socorro Gomes Coelho has lauded Vietnam’s important role in the council and expressed her belief that the country will make more contributions to global peace movements.

Politics Vietnam attends 11th East Asia Local and Regional Government Congress Delegations from Thua Thien-Hue and Phu Tho provinces are attending the 11th East Asia Local and Regional Government Congress which officially opened in West Java, Indonesia, on November 24.