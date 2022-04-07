Society Voluntary blood donation a popular movement in Vietnam April 7 was designated as the “All People’s Voluntary Blood Donation Day” 22 years ago and, ever since, the blood donation movement has developed on a large scale and won over widespread support.

Society ☀️ Morning digest on April 7 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Society President attends inauguration ceremony of Hung Kings Temple in Can Tho President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said he expected Hung Kings Temple in Can Tho to create a connection with a similar temple in the North and become a tourism highlight in the Mekong Delta region.