A student learns Korean language (Photo: koreabizwire.com)

Seoul (VNA) – Two Vietnamese universities are among the seven foreign educational institutions joining in a new project on the training of Korean language teachers starting from 2021 initiated by the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Korea.

They are the University of Social Sciences and Humanities of the Vietnam National University (VNU) - HCM City and the University of Languages and International Studies of the VNU - Hanoi.

The project is based on a plan on bolstering the teaching of the Korean language in foreign countries in 2020. It aims to train more than 200 teachers at primary and secondary schools abroad.

A wave to learn the Korean language is rapidly spreading in Vietnam owing to the popularity of Korean pop culture and deepening economic relationship between the two countries, according the Yonhap news agency.

The number of Test of Proficiency in Korean (TOPIK) applicants across the Southeast Asian nation was 23,939 last year, compared with 13,160 in 2015./.