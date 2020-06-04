Vietnamese universities win place in Asia University Rankings 2020
Three Vietnamese universities have been named in the Asia University Rankings 2020, as announced by the UK’s Times Higher Education (THE).
Illustrative image (Photo: vnu.edu.vn)
Released on June 3, the latest rankings show that the Vietnam National University - Hanoi (HNU) is placed in the group ranked 201 to 250 while the Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST) is in the 251 to 300 group and the Vietnam National University - HCM City (VNUHCM) is in the 401 group.
This eighth edition of THE Asia University Rankings 2020 lists nearly 500 institutions from 30 Asian countries and territories.
Universities are ranked by performance in five areas: teaching (learning environment); research (volume, income, and reputation); citations (research influence); international outlook (staff, students, and research); and industry income (knowledge transfer).
Among the Vietnamese representatives, HNU achieved the highest score in the areas of teaching, research, and international outlook, while HUST and VNUHCM saw their highest score in citations and industry incomes, respectively./.
