Society New COVID-19 testing strategy needed: Experts Experts have suggested a review is needed of Vietnam’s testing strategy, in particular stepping up antigen testing, to match the developments of the COVID-19 epidemic in the country.

Society War martyrs laid to rest in Dak Nong Officials and people in Dak Mil district in the central highlands’ province of Dak Nong attended a memorial and burial service for the remains of war martyrs found in the locality during the construction of the district square.