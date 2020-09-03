Vietnamese university among world’s top 1,000
Vietnam National University (VNU) - Hanoi has been named within the 801th-1,000th group in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2021.
Vietnamese university among world’s top 1,000. (Photo: VNA)
Meanwhile, VNU - HCM City and the Hanoi University of Science and Technology ranked in the 1,001th group.
VNU - Hanoi enjoyed improvements across all four areas of the rankings, lifting its overall score to 26.24 from last year’s 24.86. Its Research score rose 8.8 percent while that of Citations increased 8 percent.
Scores in Teaching and Industry Income rose 2.3 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.
The University of Oxford in the UK again led the rankings, followed by the US’s Stanford University, Harvard University, the California Institute of Technology, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The top 1,001 saw 17 universities from Thailand, 15 from Malaysia, nine from Indonesia, two from Singapore, and one from Brunei. One in Thailand and another in Malaysia were ranked in the 801th-1,000th group.
The THE World University Rankings 2021 include more than 1,520 universities across 93 countries and territories and are the largest and most diverse university rankings available.
The table is based on 13 carefully-calibrated performance indicators grouped into the five areas of Teaching (the learning environment); Research (volume, income and reputation); Citations (research influence); International Outlook (staff, students and research); and Industry Income (knowledge transfer)./.