Vietnamese university bags two second prizes in int’l tourism contest
A design by Hoa Sen Dragons (Photo: nhandan.com)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s Hoa Sen University has claimed two second prizes at the 2021 MICE Destination Marketing Contest, intended for students majoring in tourism from around the world.
The contest was organised by the Taiwan (China) External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) in both online and offline formats.
It saw the participation of 17 teams from Taiwan, mainland China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam in three rounds, consisting of Marketing and Proposal-Planning requiring proposals written in English in a length of more than 10 A4 pages, Virtual Exhibition and Booth Design, and English Tour Guide presentation.
Vietnam’s Hoa Sen Dragons team, a group of four students and a lecturer majoring in tourism service and travel management, came second in the Best Exhibitions & Visual Design and Best Tour Guide categories for their project named Ascending Dragon – Intriguing Nuances, marking the university’s highest awards over five years of participating in the contest.
The team impressively introduced Vietnam’s cultural and historical values and vivid local life to international friends, in the virtual presentation on the iconic destination of Hanoi.
Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) is a type of tourism service that is planned in advance and designed for large groups of people for particular purposes. Exploiting the MICE market is one of the goals of Vietnam's tourism development strategy./.