– VinUni, an university under Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Sheba Medical Center, the largest hospital in Israel, to promote cooperation in 3D technology and medical training.Accordingly, both parties will share programmes on vocational training and knowledge transfer in various medical specialties, which cover on-site expert exchanges, online training, and professional consultations.Sheba will send experts to healthcare facilities to share knowledge and on-site treatment skills; organise training courses with different programmes, allowing participants to experience the most advanced medical infrastructure and equipment of the hospital; and provide virtual healthcare training with interactions with experts.It will also offer advisory services in areas such as analysis, evaluation, IT application, digital transformation, equipment procurement, personnel selection, policy-making, training programme design, and planning.Sheba is ranked as the best hospital in the world by Newsweek from 2019 to 2023./.