“Tranh dau cho hoa binh” is the Vietnamese version of the book “Waging peace in Vietnam” (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City on March 1 organised a ceremony to launch the publication “Tranh dau cho hoa binh” - the Vietnamese version of the book “Waging peace in Vietnam” which details efforts by US soldiers to oppose and resist the US war in Vietnam.

At the ceremony, Director of the museum Tran Xuan Thao said that in 2018, the museum held a thematic exhibition on the waves of protest against the unjust American war in Vietnam.

The exhibition was the result of cooperation between the museum and the US Veterans for Peace (VFP), helping Vietnamese and foreigners understand more about the support of the progressive American people, soldiers, and veterans. The event also represents efforts to overcome the war consequences to build and develop a peaceful and friendly relationship.

According to Thao, to promote the exhibition, under license of the New Village Press based in New York State, the museum cooperated with Ho Chi Minh City Youth Publishing House to print and distribute the publication “Tranh dau cho hoa binh” in Vietnam.

The publication once again introduces people in detail to the little-known history of US soldiers' struggle for peace and its role in ending the US war in Vietnam.

At the launch ceremony, the public also had the opportunity to talk with speakers and US war veterans about antiwar activities and the journey to healing the wounds of war./.