Politics Lao Women’s Union delegation visits Da Nang A delegation of the Lao Women’s Union led by its President Inlavan Keobounphan had a working session with representatives from the Party Committee of central Da Nang city on July 1.

Politics Top leaders extend congratulations to Canada on National Day Top leaders of Vietnam on July 1 sent messages of congratulations to Canadian leaders on the 155th Canada Day (National Day) (July 1).

Politics Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits Dak Lak province Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 1 visited the Military Command of Dak Lak, during which he asked military forces in the Central Highlands province to keep a close watch on the situation and maintain their combat readiness.

Politics Trade, services and tourism should be spearhead sectors of Ben Tre: President President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 1 asked the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre to ensure harmonious development, with trade, services and tourism as its spearhead economic sectors.