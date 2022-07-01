Vietnamese Vice President meets with foreign leaders in Philippines
Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on July 1 had a meeting with President of the Philippines Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr as part of her visit to the country to attend the latter's swearing-in ceremony.
Vice President Xuan conveyed congratulations from President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Vietnamese leaders to the Philippine President.
The Vice President expressed her belief that with his rich experience and determination to bring practical benefits to the people during his presidency, President Marcos will lead the Philippines to develop prosperously and affirm the country’s important role and position in the region and in the world. She also conveyed a letter from President Nguyen Xuan Phuc inviting President Marcos and his wife to visit Vietnam soon.
The Philippine President thanked Vice President Xuan and the Vietnamese delegation for attending his swear-in ceremony, saying it reflected the growing friendship and political trust between the two nations.
President Marcos agreed that the two sides should increase the exchange of high-level delegations in the coming time and accepted President Phuc's invitation, confirming that he would arrange a visit to Vietnam soon.
The President emphasised that the two sides should step up trade-investment promotion measures, especially trade in rice and other agricultural products. The Philippines wants Vietnam to continue supplying rice stably to ensure food security, he said, adding that he would work closely to make cooperation in this potential field develop even more strongly in the future.
President Marcos also agreed to maintain collaboration on issues related to the East Sea for peace, stability and security in the region.
While in the Philippines, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan also had meetings with Australian Governor General David Hurley, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai, Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi, Brunei Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato Erywan Yusof and the British Prime Minister's Special Envoy Richard Graham.
At the meeting with Australian Governor General David Hurley, Vice President Xuan conveyed President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s invitation to Hurley and his wife to visit Vietnam on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2023, suggesting that the two sides coordinate to organise meaningful activities on this occasion.
She thanked Australia for supporting Vietnam in the process of national development, including providing ODA and assisting in human resource development. The Vice President expressed her hope that Australia would continue to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community living and studying in the country.
The Governor General of Australia agreed with the proposals and accepted the invitation to visit Vietnam.
During her meeting with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai, the Vice President congratulated Thailand on successfully hosting the Global Women's Summit last week.
The Thai leader said he hoped that the two sides would continue to work together to further promote the enhanced strategic partnership in all fields.
Talking with Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi, Vice President Xuan emphasised that Vietnam attaches great importance to the extensive strategic partnership with Japan and expected that Japan will soon return to its position as a number-one foreign investor in Vietnam.
She hoped that the two sides would actively implement the signed agreements, especially the implementation of new-generation Japan-funded ODA projects in Vietnam and promote the completion of Metro line No.1 in Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan in 2023.
The Japanese minister agreed that there still have room for further cooperation between the two sides.
During her meeting with Brunei’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato Erywan Yusof, the Vice President said she expected that the two sides would closely cooperate in implementing activities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.
Erywan Yusof affirmed that Brunei attaches importance to its relations with Vietnam and looks forward to soon welcoming Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son to visit Brunei and co-chair the second meeting of the joint committee on bilateral cooperation. He also suggested that the two sides soon promote the opening of direct flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Bandar Seri Begawan.
Talking with the British Prime Minister's Special Envoy Richard Graham, Vice President Xuan thanked the UK for its practical assistance to Vietnam's socio-economic development.
She stressed that there still room for cooperation, especially in education and held that National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue's official visit to the UK will continue to open up new opportunities and development steps for the bilateral relations.
The Special Envoy highly appreciated the cooperative relationship with Vietnam, expressing his wish that more British universities will open establishments in Vietnam in the near future./.