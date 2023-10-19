Hotline: (024) 39411349
Society

Vietnamese women affirm role and position in social development

During Vietnam’s integration and development, Vietnamese women not only play the role of “keeping the fire warm” in the family but also continue to promote and affirm their role and position in social development, contributing greatly to the cause of national construction.
VNA

  • Female escort police in Ho Chi Minh City (2020). (Photo: VNA)

  • Vietnamese women make significant contributions to the country’s development, reflected in the high proportion of women in the workforce. (Photo: VNA)

  • Accounting for over 50% of the population and more than 48% of the social workforce, Vietnamese women are present in every facet of society. In the photo: Female workers produce electronic components at the Canon factory in the Pho Noi A Industrial Park in Hung Yen province. (Photo: VNA)

  • Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan speaks at the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA6), in Kazakhstan, October 12-14, 2022. (Photo: VNA)

  • The “golden girls” of the Vietnamese football team celebrate winning the final at SEA Games 31 at Cam Pha Stadium in Quang Ninh province, May 21, 2022. (Photo: VNA)

  • Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets female leaders and managers of central agencies on the occasion of the 113th International Women’s Day, March 7, 2023. (Photo: VNA)

Other albums