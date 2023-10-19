Vietnamese women affirm role and position in social development
Female escort police in Ho Chi Minh City (2020). (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese women make significant contributions to the country’s development, reflected in the high proportion of women in the workforce. (Photo: VNA)
Accounting for over 50% of the population and more than 48% of the social workforce, Vietnamese women are present in every facet of society. In the photo: Female workers produce electronic components at the Canon factory in the Pho Noi A Industrial Park in Hung Yen province. (Photo: VNA)
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan speaks at the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA6), in Kazakhstan, October 12-14, 2022. (Photo: VNA)
The “golden girls” of the Vietnamese football team celebrate winning the final at SEA Games 31 at Cam Pha Stadium in Quang Ninh province, May 21, 2022. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets female leaders and managers of central agencies on the occasion of the 113th International Women’s Day, March 7, 2023. (Photo: VNA)