The Vietnamese women's football team loses 0-7 to Japanese rivals in the final match of Group D on September 28. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese women's football team was eliminated from the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19) in Zhejiang province of China after losing 0-7 to Japanese rivals in the final match of Group D on September 28.

Despite ranking at the second place in Group D and having secured two consecutive wins over Nepal and Bangladesh, the team still failed to advance to the next round since the Philippines beat Myanmar 3-0 in another match, helping the Philippines to become one of the three best second-placed squads which also include Thailand and Uzbekistan.

In a press conference held after the match, Head coach Mai Duc Chung said that the Vietnamese team did not play well in the match against Japan on September 28.

He attributed the loss to the fact that the Vietnamese team has competed in many tournaments from March until now and their physical strength is not guaranteed. The absence of key players like Huynh Nhu and Chuong Thi Kieu was also a reason.

Chung also congratulated the Japanese team for their third consecutive win, adding that they are very strong and their victory was deserved./.