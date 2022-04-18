Vietnamese women's football team reap encouraging results in RoK training course
The Vietnamese women's football team obtained a 2-2 draw with Gyeongju KHNP of the Republic of Korea (RoK) during their training in the RoK ahead of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
The Vietnamese women's football team (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese women's football team obtained a 2-2 draw with Gyeongju KHNP of the Republic of Korea (RoK) during their training in the RoK ahead of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
The Korean squad got the ball into the net in the seventh minute. However, only few minutes later, the Vietnamese players found the equalizer by Hai Yen.
The second goal of Vietnam was scored by Huynh Nhu just 10 minutes before the end of the first half.
The Korean footballers made another goal in the 80th minute.
Head coach of the Vietnamese team Mai Duc Chung said after the match, the Vietnamese girls will continue with the training as SEA Games 31 is approaching.
On April 21, the squad will return home and move to the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh to complete the final preparations for the region's biggest sporting event.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23. Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic’s impact./.
