Culture - Sports Ho Chi Minh’s career to be brought to musical stage Nguoi Cam Lai (The Helmsman), a musical which tells the story about the life and revolutionary career of President Hồ Chí Minh, is scheduled to be performed on stage on April 24 and May 17.

Culture - Sports VN-RoK friendly deemed opportunity to test players prior to SEA Games 31: coach The first friendly between Vietnam's U23 national team and the Republic of Korea’s U20 in Phu Tho on April 19 will offer an opportunity to test some new players, Coach Park Hang-seo told reporters on April 18 morning.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Bac Ninh finalises preparations to host four sports The northern province of Bac Ninh, which will host competitions of four sports in the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), has been finalising preparations for the regional sport event.