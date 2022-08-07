Hotline: (024) 39411349
Business

Vietnamese wood - A billion-dollar industry springs forward

Vietnam has witnessed impressive growth of wood exports despite the COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the global economy.
VNA

  • Exquisite wood carving (Photo: VNP)

  • A process of completing a mosaic product in Hai Minh wood craft village (Photo: VNP)

  • Wood sculptures in Thiet Ung Wood sculpture village, in Van Ha commune, Dong Anh district, Hanoi. (Photo: VNP)

  • An exquisite wood product of Van Ha craft village in Dong Anh district, Hanoi (Photo: VNP)

  • Wood processing workshop at Lam Hoang Phat Company's Factory in Tam Phuoc Industrial Park, Dong Nai (Photo: VNP)

