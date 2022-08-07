Vietnamese wood - A billion-dollar industry springs forward
Vietnam has witnessed impressive growth of wood exports despite the COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the global economy.
-
Exquisite wood carving (Photo: VNP)
-
A process of completing a mosaic product in Hai Minh wood craft village (Photo: VNP)
-
Wood sculptures in Thiet Ung Wood sculpture village, in Van Ha commune, Dong Anh district, Hanoi. (Photo: VNP)
-
An exquisite wood product of Van Ha craft village in Dong Anh district, Hanoi (Photo: VNP)
-
Wood processing workshop at Lam Hoang Phat Company's Factory in Tam Phuoc Industrial Park, Dong Nai (Photo: VNP)
-