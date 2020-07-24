Vietnamese workers in Uzbekistan to be brought home soon
The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a working session on July 24 with relevant ministries, agencies and the company that sent Vietnamese workers to Uzbekistan to discuss measures to support and bring the stranded labourers home as soon as possible.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Earlier, the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia received a letter by representatives of 226 Vietnamese employees who are working for China Petroleum Jili Chemical Engineering and Construction Co.,Ltd (JCC) in Karshi city, Uzbekistan.
In the letter, the workers said they are facing difficulties in daily activities, working and COVID-19 prevention and control, and called for help from the embassy to soon return home.
Right after learning about the information, the Consular Department under the foreign ministry coordinated with the embassy and the company that sent the workers to Uzbekistan to clarify the case./.