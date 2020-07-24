Society Child drowning prevention project in Yen Bai gains positive results A project on child drowning prevention carried out in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai has reaped positive results, according to the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Society Quang Tri awards “Heroic Vietnamese Mother” title to 84 women The authorities of the central province of Quang Tri on July 24 held a ceremony to award and posthumously present the “Heroic Vietnamese Mother” title to 84 local women whose husbands and children sacrificed their lives for national independence.

Society Remains of soldiers reburied in Binh Phuoc Authorities in the southern province of Binh Phuoc held a ceremony on July 24 at the province’s martyr’s cemetery to rebury ten sets of remains of soldiers who laid down their lives during wartime.