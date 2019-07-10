At the event (Photo: VNA)

Kiev (VNA) – The Vietnamese youth camp took place in Kiev, the capital city of Ukraine, on July 8-9 with an aim to enhance exchanges between youth unions in major cities.



The event attracted the participation of over 200 young people from different cities and provinces in the European country.



It was also expected to open up a cultural exchange space for Ukraine regions as well as popularise Vietnamese culture.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Anh Tuan wished that Vietnamese students and youths in Ukraine would well integrate into the host country and make positive contributions to peace and development of the two nations.-VNA



