ASEAN 5th ASEAN Media Forum takes place online The 5th ASEAN Media Forum held virtually by the ASEAN Secretariat on August 13 continued to highlight the bloc's goals, achievements and challenges to the region’s top media editors and influencers.

World Philippines highlights importance of peace, stability in East Sea The Philippines has emphasised the importance of maintaining navigation and overflight freedom in the East Sea, as well as the peaceful solution to disputes through international law.