Vietnamese youths extend helping hand to impoverished students in Cambodia (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – A programme to present gifts and scholarships for impoverished Cambodian students with Vietnamese roots was held in Phnom Penh on March 27.

The event was jointly held by oversea Vietnamese students and the Khmer-Vietnam Association, philanthropists and enterprises in Cambodia to mark the 93rd anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931 – 2024) and the Youth Month 2024.

Sim Chy, President of the Khmer-Vietnam Association in Cambodia, said the move will help encourage students to study and train themselves into good people in the future.

Head of the Vietnamese student delegation in Cambodia Nguyen Minh Hoan said that in response to the Youth Month as well as improving solidarity between union members and the Vietnamese community, it has held activities to raise money for charity fund to support disadvantaged students with Vietnamese roots in Cambodia./.