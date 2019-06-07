Vietnamese-American singer Y Lan will stage a solo performance in HCM City at two shows, called Hoi Ngo (Meeting), beginning tonight. (Photo courtesy of the organiser)

Vietnamese- American pop star Y Lan will stage a solo performance in Ho Chi Minh City at special shows on June 7 and 8 nights.Around 200 people are expected to attend her concert, called Hoi Ngo (Meeting), which will begin at 8pm at the nightclub WE.Lan will sing love songs that shot her to fame in the 1980s and 1990s by talented composers Pham Duy, Hoang Thi Tho, Le Huu Ha and Ngo Thuy Mien.The 61-year-old artist left Vietnam in 1985, but her love for singing in her homeland has not diminished.The show’s highlights will include Con Mua Ha (Rain in Summer), Nu Hon Trong Mua (Kiss in Rain) and Ngay Xua Hoang Thi (Once Upon A Time, My Girl), which made her famous worldwide.Lan will also perform romantic French songs.Born in Sai Gon (HCM City now) in 1958, Lan’s love for singing came from her mother, Thai Thanh, one of the country’s leading singers in contemporary music in the 1940s-50s.She showed her talent in music when she was at school. She began her professional career in 1991, after leaving Sai Gon to live in with her family in the US.Lan made her debut by singing Muoi Nam Tinh Cu (The Past Ten Years for Love), a romantic song composed by Tran Quang Nam, at Thuy Nga Paris By Night, a reality show produced by Thuy Nga Production in Paris. She later quickly became a star.She has performed in many concerts and music festivals in France, Canada and the US, and worked with music producers and entertainment agencies. Lan has performed on more than 170 solo and group albums and videos.She opened a studio for training in music and singing for young Vietnamese in California.Her show Hoi Ngo will be staged on June 7 and 8 nights at 8 Le Quy Don street in district 3.-VNS/VNA