Vietnamese-language centre in Hungary begins new academic year
Opening ceremony of new academic year at Budapest Vietnamese-language centre (Photo: VNA)Budapest (VNA) – The Budapest Vietnamese-language centre in Hungary recently launched the 2022-2023 academic year, in response to the Day for Honouring Vietnamese Language in Vietnamese Communities Abroad (September 8).
At the event, Ambassador Nguyen Thi Bich Thao spoke highly of the good performance by the centre’s students in the 2021-2022 academic year as well as enthusiasm and efforts to preserve the Vietnamese language of its teachers.
The embassy will continue supporting the centre, contributing to increasing the community’s awareness of learning and preserving the Vietnamese language as the most effective way to maintain and spread the Vietnamese culture among the Vietnamese community in Hungary, and popularise the language among foreigners.
Centre teachers successfully complete course on Vietnamese language teaching co-organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Education and Training (Photo: VNA)On this occasion, the diplomat presented certificates to the centre's teachers who had successfully completed the course on Vietnamese language teaching co-organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Education and Training./.