Vietnamese-language course opens in Vientiane
A ceremony was held at Phat Tich Pagoda in Vientiane on July 11 to launch a Vietnamese-language course and a Vietnamese bookcase for the Vietnamese community in Laos, aiming to meet the community’s demand to learn the language and promote the nation's cultural identity in the neighbouring country.
The course will take place in three months (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – A ceremony was held at Phat Tich Pagoda in Vientiane on July 11 to launch a Vietnamese-language course and a Vietnamese bookcase for the Vietnamese community in Laos, aiming to meet the community’s demand to learn the language and promote the nation's cultural identity in the neighbouring country.
Addressing the event, Phan Minh Chien, Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, said that over the years, many such courses have been held at a hope to keep the mother tongue of the Vietnamese community in Laos and maintain the national cultural identity.
He hailed the organising board’s efforts to resume the course after a period of interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, asking teachers to promote their enthusiasms in teaching activities and giving students a better insight to the culture and traditional customs of Vietnam.
Dinh Thi Phuong Loan, an overseas Vietnamese in Vientiane who serves as a volunteer teacher of the course, said she hopes that through the three-month course, children from Vietnamese families in Laos can communicate in their mother tongue and understand more about the Vietnamese traditional culture.
Xukanya, a sixth grader, said that she is excited to learn the language and hopes to study at a university in Vietnam.
At the ceremony, the Vietnamese bookcase was launched at Phat Tich Pagoda to serve Vietnamese and Lao readers. It includes Vietnamese-Lao bilingual books featuring the great friendship, special solidarity and the comprehensive partnership between the two countries./.