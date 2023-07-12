Society Vietnam ranks sixth at 2023 Int’l Mathematical Olympiad All the six Vietnamese high school students competing in the 2023 International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) brought home medals, with two golds, two silvers and two bronzes, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

Society Shortcomings of provincial public service portals identified The percentage of Vietnamese using online public services only reached 18% in the first seven months of 2022, according to a report from the National Committee on Digital Transformation.

Society HCM City cooperates with Samsung Engineering in wastewater treatment Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong on July 11 received Executive Vice President of Samsung Engineering Han Sang Deog to exchange measures to boost cooperation in wastewater treatment and environmental protection.

Society "Repatriation flight" case: 54 defendants brought to trial The People’s Court of Hanoi on July 11 opened the first-instance trial of 54 defendants involved in the "repatriation flight" case with different charges.