Politics Infographic Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse pay an official visit to Vietnam from January 6-7 at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. The Lao Prime Minister will co-chair the 46th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee during his visit.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Bulgaria traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation In recent years, Vietnam and Bulgaria have witnessed positive developments, especially in political and diplomatic ties. The two legislatures have exchanged numerous visits by high-level leadership delegations, maintained close contact, and offered mutual support at multilateral parliamentary forums such as the IPU and ASEP.