PM Pham Minh Chinh in his online speech (Photo: VNA)

In his online speech from Hanoi, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said the festival aims to popularise the images of Vietnam, its friendly and hardworking people, and a rice culture that spans thousands of years.According to him, Vietnam is the first country to build the 1 million ha rice project to improve people’s lives and demonstrate its responsibility for the global community in tackling climate change and building a low-emission agriculture.Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan affirmed that building a responsible production and business environment while actively contributing to global food security has always been a strategic goal and commitment of the Vietnamese rice industry during the global integration.The festival features various activities, including exhibition booths introducing rice products, One Commune One Product (OCOP) items, culinary delights made from rice, machinery and equipment for rice production. There is also an exhibition titled "Vietnam's Rice Road" along the embankment of Xa No canal, showcasing the journey of Vietnam's rice cultivation.