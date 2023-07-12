Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 12 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam-US Comprehensive Partnership: Substantive and effective The year 2023 is an important milestone in Vietnam-US relations as it marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of their comprehensive partnership (2013-2023).

Politics Binh Duong province, US state to cooperate in different fields Binh Duong province and Nebraska state of the US signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation at a ceremony in the Vietnamese southern locality on July 12.

Politics NA Standing Committee commences 24th session The 15th-tenure National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened the 24th session in Hanoi on July 12 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.