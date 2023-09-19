Politics Party information-education commission delegation visits US A delegation from the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education led by its standing deputy head Lai Xuan Mon paid a working trip to the US from September 14-17.

Politics Vietnam enhances cooperative relations with OPCW Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Ngo Huong Nam has suggested the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) support Vietnam in improving the country’s capability through the agency’s training activities.

Politics Vietnam-Denmark comprehensive partnership substantive, effective: diplomat One decade after their comprehensive partnership was set up (September 19, 2013-2023), Vietnam and Denmark have enjoyed extensive, substantive and effective cooperation, Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi has told the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM calls on Vietnamese, US firms to help implement comprehensive strategic partnership Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 18 (local time) called on Vietnamese and US enterprises to take practical actions to help implement the two countries’ newly established comprehensive strategic partnership.