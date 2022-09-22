At the press conference (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The northwestern border province of Dien Bien will host the 3rd Vietnam-Laos culture-sport-tourism border exchange festival on October 1 – 3, as heard at a press conference in Hanoi on September 22.



According to the organiser, the event will see the participation of artists, actors, ethnic people from 10 Vietnamese provinces and troupes from 10 Lao provinces.



The opening ceremony is slated for the evening of October 1 at the May 7 Square in Dien Bien Phu city. With nearly 800 professional and amateur actors, the three-chapter event will be broadcast live on the Vietnam Television channel VTV1.



The festival is set to feature a host of activities, including a fashion show of traditional costumes, exhibitions of border tourism and culture, a musical gala, and sport events.



A workshop on Vietnam-Laos border tourism linkage and cooperation and a farm trip to discover eco- and community-based tourist destinations in Dien Bien are also on schedule.



The closing ceremony will be held at the provincial cultural centre in Dien Bien Phu in the afternoon of October 3./.