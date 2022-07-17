Vietnam-Laos ties to continue thriving strongly: Ambassador
Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnam-Laos ties will continue to thrive in a strong, effective and sustainable manner thanks to the firm foundation of bilateral cooperation in all fields, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung has said.
Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondents in Laos on the occasion of the 60th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations (1962-2022) and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the bilateral Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (1977-2022), Hung highlighted major achievements in the bilateral relations over the past six decades.
He said that the signing of the treaty 45 years ago lifted the Vietnam-Laos partnership to a new height with outstanding outcomes throughout the history of bilateral ties.
The ambassador held that the most important outcome of the ties is the development of the special solidarity and the combat alliance between the two countries, which helped the revolution in both countries overcome many difficulties and challenges to successfully regain national independence and freedom.
Along with the successful formation of comprehensive cooperation mechanisms, Vietnam and Laos have strengthened their solidarity and mutual trust as well as long-term cooperation and mutual support in all fields, Hung said.
He stressed that in the external policies of Vietnam and Laos, no treaty that they have signed with a foreign country has existed as long and been effective as the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.
Bilateral partnership in security-defence is special, stemming from the Laos-Vietnam combat alliance established during the fight against foreign invaders and reinforced by the blood of dozens of thousands of Vietnamese and Lao soldiers, he stated.
The partnership has been deepened and developed in the current challenges in the regional and international situation, he said, underlining that the ties have contributed to ensuring peace and stability along the 2,337km shared borderline and maintaining the sound relations and neighbourliness between the two countries.
Hung held that the security-defence partnership - which is a key pillar of the bilateral ties, will be further developed in the future.
The ambassador said that political-diplomatic relations between the two sides have been growing on the foundation of their strong political trust.
Meanwhile, the economic, trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Laos has become more substantial and effective. Vietnam has always been among top three investors in Laos, while two-way trade hit 1.37 billion USD in 2021, up 33.32% year on year, the highest in the recent 10 years. The two sides have worked together to strengthen transport infrastructure connectivity.
At the same time, people-to-people exchange has been promoted and deepened. Currently, all 18 cities and provinces of Laos have set up their partnership and twinned relations with Vietnamese localities, including Hanoi and HCM City.
The diplomat held that joint projects such as Hanoi-Vientiane Expressway and Vung Ang port showed the special sentiments, high political trust and the brotherhood between the two nations, which are unique projects in the cooperation between the two countries.
They are expected to open up new opportunities for businesses of both countries to foster partnership, especially in tourism and services, while connecting the two economies, and reflecting the close attachment and mutual support between the two countries in all circumstances.
The ambassador expressed belief that with outstanding and sustainable achievements in the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, their ties will continue to thrive strongly and more sustainably in the future, meeting the aspirations of people in both countries.
Hung stressed that amid the complicatedly changing world and regional situation, especially after COVID-19 was put under good control, the organisation of activities within the Vietnam-Laos Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022 is of significance in the bilateral relations, becoming a new milestone in their special ties.
This is a good chance for people in both countries to review and deepen their mutual understanding as well as their great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, raising their awareness of the responsibility to protect, develop and further lift up the ties, he said.
The ambassador pointed to the need to consider the education of the youth of both nations on the history and great values of the bilateral ties as a regular task of the two Parties and States, along with the teaching of works on Vietnam-Laos special relations in schools.
The youth of both nations should continue to share experience and help each other in poverty reduction, while working together to build a shared border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development, he added./.